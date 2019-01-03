A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Although Field Day may seem distant, many amateurs are already beginning to plan. That’s the theme of this month’s survey. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Did you participate in ARRL Field Day in 2018?

● If you operated during ARRL Field Day last year, were you alone or with a group?

● Have you begun planning for ARRL Field Day 2019?

●If you’ve started making plans for this year, will you operate solo or with a group?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!