A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. This month’s survey is all about time . . . clocks, specifically! Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.
● Do you have a desktop or wall-mounted clock in your home station?
● Do you have your station desktop or wall clock set to display local time or UTC?
● Is your desk or wall clock(s) analog or digital?
● Do your clocks display 12- or 24-hour time?
