A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. This month’s survey is all about time . . . clocks, specifically! Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Do you have a desktop or wall-mounted clock in your home station?

● Do you have your station desktop or wall clock set to display local time or UTC?

● Is your desk or wall clock(s) analog or digital?

● Do your clocks display 12- or 24-hour time?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!