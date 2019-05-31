A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. With the summertime Sporadic-E season underway, we thought it might be a good time to ask about 6-meter operating habits. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● How often do you operate on 6 meters?

● What is your favorite operating mode for 6 meters?

● Have you ever made contacts on 6-meter FM simplex (52.525 MHz)?

● Have you ever made meteor-scatter contacts on 6 meters?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!