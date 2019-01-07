A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. In this month’s poll, the topic is towers! Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Do you own an antenna tower?

● If you own a tower, did you erect it yourself (perhaps with some assistance), or contract with someone to do the work?

● If you don’t own a tower, what is your primary reason?

● If you need to do maintenance on your antennas, do you climb the tower yourself or ask (or hire) someone to do it for you?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!