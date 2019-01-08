A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. In this month’s poll, the topic is power supplies. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.



● How many linear or switching power supplies do you have in your home station?

● Have you ever built a power supply?

● Have you ever repaired a power supply?

● Is your primary home station supply a linear or switching model?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!