ARRL

Secure Site Login

News

A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

08/01/2019

A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. In this month’s poll, the topic is power supplies. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.


● How many linear or switching power supplies do you have in your home station?

● Have you ever built a power supply?

● Have you ever repaired a power supply?

● Is your primary home station supply a linear or switching model?

 

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!

 

 



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News