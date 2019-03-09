ARRL

A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

09/03/2019

A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. In this month’s poll, the topic is station computers! Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Is the primary computer in your station a . . .

● Did you purchase your station computer new or used?

● Have you ever built your own station computer?

● How often do you clean and inspect the interior of your station computer?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!

 



