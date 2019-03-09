A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. In this month’s poll, the topic is station computers! Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.
● Is the primary computer in your station a . . .
● Did you purchase your station computer new or used?
● Have you ever built your own station computer?
● How often do you clean and inspect the interior of your station computer?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!
Back