A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. In this month’s poll we ask you to look ahead into the coming year. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Do you think HF propagation will improve in 2020?

● Do you see yourself becoming more active on the air next year?

● Do you think you will be building more Amateur Radio kits in the months to come?

● Do you intend to apply for any ARRL operating awards during the next several months?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!