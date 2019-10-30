ARRL

A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

10/30/2019

A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. The topic of this month’s poll is welcoming new amateurs. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Have you ever mentored an amateur who was not a relative?

● Does your club have an equipment loan program for new hams?

● If you hear someone on your local repeater who seems to be a new ham, do you attempt to speak with them?

● Does your club invite new amateurs to participate in contests at the club station? 

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!

 



