This month’s QuickStats poll will be published in the April issue of QST, so in keeping with an early April Fools' Day spirit, we’ve posted a somewhat "different" poll for your enjoyment. Check the QuickStats page at www.arrl.org/quickstats and cast your votes today!



● Have you noticed any problems with your home’s electrical service after you installed your new amplifier?



● If the impedance of your antenna system is 200 ohms on a rainy day in April, how many pancakes would it take to shingle a dog house?



● Among the carefully considered choices offered here, what is the best method for placing an antenna wire over a tall tree?



● tlhIngan Hol Dajatlh'a'?



Visit the QuickStats page