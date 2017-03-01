A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
This month’s QuickStats poll will be published in the April issue of QST, so in keeping with an early April Fools' Day spirit, we’ve posted a somewhat "different" poll for your enjoyment. Check the QuickStats page at www.arrl.org/quickstats and cast your votes today!
● Have you noticed any problems with your home’s electrical service after you installed your new amplifier?
● If the impedance of your antenna system is 200 ohms on a rainy day in April, how many pancakes would it take to shingle a dog house?
● Among the carefully considered choices offered here, what is the best method for placing an antenna wire over a tall tree?
● tlhIngan Hol Dajatlh'a'?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser.
