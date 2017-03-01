ARRL

A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

01/03/2017

This month’s QuickStats poll will be published in the April issue of QST, so in keeping with an early April Fools' Day spirit, we’ve posted a somewhat "different" poll for your enjoyment. Check the QuickStats page at www.arrl.org/quickstats and cast your votes today!


● Have you noticed any problems with your home’s electrical service after you installed your new amplifier?


● If the impedance of your antenna system is 200 ohms on a rainy day in April, how many pancakes would it take to shingle a dog house?


● Among the carefully considered choices offered here, what is the best method for placing an antenna wire over a tall tree?


● tlhIngan Hol Dajatlh'a'?


Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser.

 

 



