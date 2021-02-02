The WSJT Development Group has announced the general availability release of WSJT-X Version 2.3.0. A summary of new features can be found in the WSJT-X 2.3 User Guide. The Release Notes offer additional information, including a list of important program changes since the WSJT-X 2.2. Upgrading from earlier versions of WSJT-X should be seamless, and it’s not necessary to uninstall a previous version or move any files. Installation packages for Windows, Linux, and Macintosh are available. A release candidate (i.e., beta version) WSJT-X version 2.4.0-rc will be available soon. Its main new feature is a mode called Q65, with unique capabilities for EME and scatter propagation modes.