ARRL’s Ad Hoc Legislative Advisory Committee will meet with several members of Congress later this month in Washington to introduce new Committee members, reacquaint the lawmakers with Amateur Radio’s most-pressing issues, seek their input on the best ways to achieve ARRL’s objectives in Congress, and request their continuing support. Committee members have completed a comprehensive analysis of Amateur Radio Parity Act deficiencies for dissemination to Amateur Radio’s backers on The Hill. The panel now is following up on this process with the meetings later this month.

The Committee has contracted with The Keelen Group to provide advice and recommendations regarding ARRL’s legislative relationships. Keelen Group advisors also will aid in organizing and guiding the meetings between ARRL representatives and key congressional allies in support of Amateur Radio initiatives.

On June 12, the Legislative Advisory Committee held the first of a series of meetings in DC with ARRL Washington Counsel David Siddall, K3ZJ, The Keelen Group, and a small contingent of radio amateurs associated with various governmental and nongovernmental partners to solicit their perspectives and assistance in charting a future course of action. Pacific Division Director and Committee Chair Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT, described these individuals a “critical allies in ARRL’s efforts to achieve its legislative objectives.”

The process of analyzing and clarifying ARRL’s aims began when the Committee was reconstituted with new members at the ARRL Board of Directors’ January meeting. The Board had determined a need to “review, reexamine, and reappraise the ARRL’s regulatory and legislative policy with regard to private land-use restrictions,” with the aim of renewing, continuing, and strengthening ARRL’s effort to achieve relief from such restrictions.

“There seems to be no countervailing policy that could justify arbitrary conditions, covenants and restrictions,” Tiemstra said. “Indeed, public policy should clearly favor the needs of the Amateur Radio operator.”

Amateur Radio’s role in public service and emergency communication will be the Committee's strongest argument in seeking relief from private land-use restrictions that limit amateurs’ ability to operate effectively.

The Committee will analyze the outcomes of this month’s meetings and draft a report with recommendations for the ARRL Executive Committee to review and consider at its October 12 meeting. The full Board is expected to take up the issue at its January 2020 meeting.