Ham radio volunteers living in areas having good signal propagation into the Caribbean region are being asked to activate their home ALE (automatic link establishment) HF stations. The call is going out to ALE-equipped radio amateurs in the Caribbean islands, eastern and southeast US, Central America, and northern South America.

The activation will support the Dominica Airlift — Angels to Eden disaster relief initiative spearheaded by Brian Lloyd, WB6RQN, the Texas aviator who recently circumnavigated the globe following Amelia Earhart’s path. If you can volunteer some time to put your ALE station on the air, even on a single frequency, e-mail HFLINK.

Volunteers will be using the HFL (voice) and HFN (text/data/sounding) channel sets, with 14,346.0, 7,296.0, and 5,371.5 kHz likely to be the most active. — Thanks to Bonnie Crystal, KQ6XA, HFLINK International Coordinator