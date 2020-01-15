The fourth annual AM Rally operating event will take place February 1 – 3 (UTC). The annual AM Rally encourages all operators to explore amateur radio's original voice mode by showcasing the various types of AM equipment in use today, ranging from early vacuum-tube rigs to the newest SDR-based transceivers.

“Both new and experienced ops are discovering that AM can sound quite good, enhancing the enjoyment of contacts,” said Clark Burgard, N1BCG, an enthusiastic promoter of the event. “The AM Rally provides a great reason to give it a try.”

The AM Rally is open to all radio amateurs capable of running full-carrier, amplitude modulation (standard AM) using any type of radio equipment — modern, vintage, tube, solid-state, software-defined, military, boat anchor, broadcast, homebrew, or commercially manufactured — are encouraged to join in the AM fun on 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, and 6 meters.

Details are on the AM Rally website or contact Burgard via email. The AM Rally is sponsored by ARRL, Radio Engineering Associates, and iNetRadio.