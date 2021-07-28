The Missouri First Capitol State Historic Site in St. Charles will host an amateur radio event on August 10, in association with this year’s celebration of the Missouri State Bicentennial. The original capitol building on the west bank of the Missouri River served as the state’s capitol from 1821 to 1826. The site is part of the St. Charles Historic District in the city’s Riverfront neighborhood and is adjacent to Frontier Park, from which Lewis and Clark launched their Corps of Discovery Expedition in August 1803.

Members of the St. Charles Amateur Radio Club (SCARC) will use the special event call sign K0B at the site of the First Capitol on August 10. The First Capitol site also qualifies for the Parks on the Air program (POTA) with the identifier K-3349. Additional POTA-style activations from both the First Capitol site and from the adjacent Frontier Park are listed as “possible” on other dates, depending on weather and operator availability.

K0B will be active on SSB, CW, and FT8 on 80 – 6 meters as well as on 2-meter FM. K0B will also be active from the annual SCARC hamfest and flea market in O’Fallon on August 8 and from SCARC member stations at various times August 7 – 15. An operating schedule will be posted on the SCARC Facebook page.

Contacts will be uploaded to Logbook of The World (LoTW). A paper QSL and a downloadable PDF certificate will be available.

Members of the Mid-MO Amateur Radio Club will use the special event call sign W0M August 7 – 10, and other Missouri clubs may also be active to commemorate the bicentennial.

The Missouri QSO Party on July 31 – August 1 will also feature special call signs and the activation of rare counties. Typically, the event is held in April.