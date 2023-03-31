Parks on the Air® (POTA) sites that honor African American heritage are the focus of a casual operating event organized by the OMIK Amateur Radio Association, Inc (OMIK). The OMIK POTA Challenge 2023 will run from April 1 to December 31.



OMIK was founded in 1952 by black amateur radio operators. While it is still a predominately African-American organization, today it represents a multi-racial, multi-cultural organization with members from the US and around the globe. OMIK is an ARRL Affiliated Club.



The group hopes to attract at least 750 radio contacts for the program by the end of the year. All modes permitted by the POTA program are eligible. OMIK members are encouraged to activate sites using the OMIK club call sign, K0MIK. The club's call sign must be reserved at least a week in advance.



The group has a list of suggested sites that are known to have a significant role in African American history. They hope that at least five unique national parks will be activated as part of the event, contributing to a total of at least 10 successful activations.



Parks on the Air is a movement to get radio amateurs to set up portable operations in recognized park locations. It promotes a culture of operators who make as many contacts as possible from and with such locations.