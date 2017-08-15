For the second year in a row, ARRL, IARU Region 2, and the Federación Mexicana de Radioexperimentadores (FMRE) have presented the Amateur Radio Administration Course (ARAC) in Mexico City. The course was held August 7-9 at Mexico City’s World Trade Center. The ARAC is aimed at the people in charge of administering the Amateur Radio and Amateur Satellite services within the participants’ respective countries. Participants were from the Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) from México; Ministerio de Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (MINTIC) from Colombia; Ministerio de Ciencia, Tecnología y Telecomunicaciones (MICIT) from Costa Rica, and from the Comisión Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (CONATEL) of Honduras.

Among other topics, the course covered the legal framework for Amateur radio in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Amateur Radio spectrum, reciprocal licensing, emergency communication, and the IARU and its member societies.

Other topics of less institutional and regulatory import included DXpeditions, contests, digital communication, and Earth-Moon-Earth communication. The ARAC concluded with a visit to an Amateur Radio station, where course participants could gain a better understanding of what they had learned in class. They also had the opportunity to get on the air and make some contacts.

ARRL and IARU collaborated in developing the ARAC curriculum. — Thanks to Joaquín Solana XE1R, IARU Region 2 News Coordinator