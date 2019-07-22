ARRL member-volunteers will be part of the excitement as the 2019 International Experimental Aircraft Association annual AirVenture show gets under way this week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The show runs from July 22 until July 29. This year marks the 50th anniversary of EAA AirVenture, which drew more than 600,000 visitors and 10,000 aircraft last year. The ARRL exhibit highlights radio communications, encouraging pilots and aviation enthusiasts to discover the many facets of Amateur Radio and to expand their interest in technology. ARRL Product Development Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, organized the booth (#2152 in Hangar B) and all-volunteer team.

“This is a great opportunity to show off Amateur Radio at such a large-scale event,” Inderbitzen said. “There’s a kindship among the aviation and Amateur Radio communities. In addition to introducing newcomers to ham radio, we met over 600 ham-pilots at last year’s AirVenture.” (See “Growing Amateur Radio, One Pilot at a Time,” January 2019, QST, pp. 77 – 80.)

Icom America and EAA Warbirds of America have organized special event station W9W, which will be on the air all week from AirVenture. Look for W9W on 40 through 10 meters and on VHF and UHF. The station will be set up against the backdrop of the display of historic and vintage ex-military aircraft.

Members of the Fox Cities Amateur Radio Club (FCARC) are operating W9ZL from the nearby Pioneer Airport. The station is located within KidVenture, which is filled with activities for children and youth attending AirVenture. (See the ARRL Special Events database for further details about W9ZL and W9W.)

Tying in with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, EAA AirVenture will host Apollo 11 crew member Michael Collins on Friday, July 26, as the event’s featured guest. Joining Collins during the evening program at Theater in the Woods will be Apollo Program astronaut Joe Engle.