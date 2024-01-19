The Jackson Amateur Radio Club (JARC) has donated two complete sets of ARRL books and posters on the information in amateur radio, valued at $2,000, to the Madison County Library System (MCLS) in Canton, Mississippi.

"These book titles represent the brain trust of what we know about amateur radio today. We hope they will plant the seed and sow the future for radio-based technology in Madison County," said Frank Howell, K4FMH, an Assistant Director for the ARRL Delta Division. "The books, published by ARRL, include topics on basic electronics, antenna building, [and] rules and regulations, and [include] amateur radio license study guides."

MCLS Director Tammie Terry was excited about the donation. "The Jackson Amateur Radio Club and ARRL have been highly supportive of helping us with our science and technology emphasis throughout our library system," she said. "This large donation will help us get these reading materials to the patrons who will most certainly benefit from them for a long time."

JARC President Jim Armstrong, AK5J, said they hope to continue making donations. "We have worked out a formal partnership between our club and the Madison County Library System. With assistance from ARRL, we are making our first donation of material, equipment, and STEM-oriented programming to the Madison County's libraries. Our intent is to make this support an ongoing [club project]."

JARC will also be holding periodic events at various Madison County library locations this year. With the slogan, Saturday Morning Amateur Radio Time (SMART), the club is offering a public program at the Rebecca Baine Rigby Library entitled, "Amateur Radio: Do They Still Do That?" on March 2, 2024. A follow-up SMART event with a live on-air operation is planned for May.

ARRL Delta Division Director David Norris, K5UZ, has promoted the Plant-the-Seed Initiative. "We have been very enthusiastic about the concept and program that our Assistant Director, Frank Howell, has created. This partnership concept is being promoted nationwide." Norris added, "The MCLS is the national leader now in using community resources, like area ham radio clubs, to extend their technology-based outreach and leverage the public dollars invested in the local library system."