The president of the River City Amateur Radio Communications Society in California, Paul McIntyre, KC5JAX, was one of two individuals killed on February 28 in a knife attack by a client at a recovery center. McIntyre, a father of two, had been interning at the Wellness and Recovery Center in Carmichael as part of his training to become a social worker. He was 57. Two other victims survived the attack.

McIntyre’s club reported that he was a longtime mentor and volunteer, and he was passionate to help others learn and enjoy amateur radio. He served for years as a club officer, on the Board of Directors, as net coordinator, and was a regular Field Day participant.

“He’s a wonderful, brave blind man who had no defense against what happened here,” a Fox40 KTXL news story quoted his wife Barbara. She told the TV station that McIntyre interned at the wellness and recovery center 2 days a week.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. “When the screaming started, he ran towards the danger,” Anissa Kolda said on the GoFundMe page she set up on behalf of Barbara McIntyre. “His act saved a life but cost him his own.” — Thanks to ARRL Sacramento Valley Section Manager Carol Milazzo, KP4MD