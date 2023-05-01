Fred Laun (Alfred A. Laun, III), K3ZO, of Temple Hills, Maryland, passed away on January 3, 2023. He was a member of the ARRL Maxim Society and Life Member, and a member of the Potomac Valley Radio Club.



Laun was also a Director for The Yasme Foundation, an organization that supports awards and grants that recognize and advance the achievements made by radio amateurs. "Fred's service to Yasme and other amateur organizations, spanning decades, was unsurpassed, as were his contributions to amateur radio, for which he cared deeply," said Yasme Foundation President Ward Silver, N0AX, in a press release. "Well-known and respected around the globe, we know Fred's many friends world-wide will honor his memory, both on and off the air."



Read a 2015 interview (PDF) with Laun, conducted by John Dorr, K1AR, for the National Contest Journal (NCJ).

[Update 1/6/2023]

A tribute page has been assembled by Tom Roscoe, K8CX, on the K8CX Ham Gallery.