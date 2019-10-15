Two separate groups took advantage of the Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network (AREDN) to monitor wildfires in California.

The Mariposa Area Amateur Radio Organization (MAARO) used the Amateur Radio mesh to stream — via microwave — video from the Briceburg Fire near Yosemite National Park.

The Pleasant Valley Amateur Radio Club (PVARC) employed the AREDN mesh to stream video from the Saddle Ridge Fire near Los Angeles from a repeater site overlooking San Fernando Valley.

The Briceburg and Saddle Ridge fires are now under control, but archived streams are still available. This is the same network that was used to stream video from the Thomas and Woolsey fires in 2017 and 2018, respectively. — Thanks to Ben Kuo, AI6YR