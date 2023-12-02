Two amateur radio events are scheduled in mid-February to celebrate an astronomer who mapped the universe and an astronomer who discovered a planet.



The Northern Arizona DX Association (NADXA) has been conducting a 10-year special event countdown to the 100-year anniversary of Pluto's discovery. The planet was spotted in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona. This is the third year of the special event, which will run from February 11 - 19, 2023. NADXA club members will operate from the Lowell Observatory and their own stations. They will be using the call sign W7P on most bands and modes, beginning February 11 at 00:00 UTC through February 20 at 00:00 UTC. Also operating will be W7P/0 from Kansas City, Missouri. The W7P/0 station is managed by the nephew of Clyde Tombaugh, Doug Tombaugh, N3PDT. Last year's event resulted in more than 7,000 QSOs, 58 DX entities, and 17,000 lookups on https://www.qrz.com/.



In Poland, from February 17 - March 5, 2023, the Polish Amateur Radio Union (PZK) will operate nine special event stations honoring the 550th anniversary of the birth of Nicolaus Copernicus. Copernicus mapped the universe and formulated a model that placed the sun, rather than Earth, at its center.



The nine special event stations will operate from February 17 at 00:00 UTC to March 5 at 23:59 UTC, using the following call signs: SN550K, SN550O, SN550P, SN550E, SN550R, SN550N, SN550I, SP550K, and SN550NC.



All amateur operators can participate, and QSL cards and other awards will be available.