Staten Island Technical High School is the first New York City school to receive a grant from ARRL.

ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, said ARRL is working with the school in several ways. "We are working with them to build and equip an amateur radio station, to test and license students, and to put [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)] kits in the classroom thanks to a grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC)."

Goodgame visited the school several weeks ago to help administer amateur radio license tests, and with the help of the school's engineering and technology teacher, Everton Henriques, KD2ZZT, there are now 32 juniors and seniors who are newly licensed amateur radio operators. Henriques attended the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology last year, and he intends to return to the program in 2024 for additional preparation and training.

The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology is a donor-funded professional development program designed to help teachers elevate their STEM programs through the use of wireless technology.