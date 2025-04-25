Over 280 amateur radio operators volunteered during the 129th running of the Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025.

Operators were working at virtually every location connected with the race, including the starting line, the entire course, the finish line, transportation, and various operations centers including the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the State EOC Unified Command Center (UCC), and the BAA Race Operations Center (ROC) in Boston. Combined, they performed communications duties that included logistics support as a primary function and backup support for medical and other public safety requests for the race as needed.

“This is one of the largest public service events amateur radio supports in the United States and planning started over 6 months in advance,” said Rob Macedo, KD1CY, of the Boston Athletic Association Communications Committee.