More than 40 members of the Nashville Amateur Radio Club, Williamson County ARES®, and Stones River Amateur Radio Club partnered to provide operations support leading up to and throughout the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show.



On June 10 - 11, 2023, the show was headlined by the US Navy Blue Angels demonstration team. Tom Delker, K1KY, Air Show Communications Coordinator, said that amateur radio operators from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Amateur Radio System have been supporting the air show since the mid-1980s.



Operators were able to employ multiple technologies during the event, including simplex radio operations, RF mesh networking, mobile VoIP phones, IP surveillance cameras, APRS tracking, and weather monitoring and measurement.



Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority Director John Black and Deputy Director Salil Rai expressed their sincere appreciation for the team and all those whose worked the event. This volunteer amateur support translates to operations money that can go directly towards community projects.



In addition to the US Navy Blue Angels demonstration team, historic aircraft, including the Spirit of Detroit DC-3 and the Blue Angles' "Fat Albert" C-130 Hercules, also highlighted the show.



Event organizers said they expected more than 50,000 people to attend the event. The next Great Tennessee Air Show is scheduled for 2025.