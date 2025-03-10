Original Story 10/1/2025

Updated 10/2/2025 (CORES is not available for new registrants)

Updated 10/3/2025 (Temporary testing procedures for examinees without FRNs)

A bulletin sent to members of ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® included information about the impact of the US Government shutdown on licensing for the Amateur Radio Service.

The government shutdown began at 12:01 Eastern time on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, when Congress had not passed an appropriations bill or other plan to keep the government funded for the new fiscal year (begins October 1).

The Federal Communications Commission, which issues Amateur Radio Service licenses, issued a Public Notice on Tuesday, September 30, indicating that it would suspend most operations following a shutdown. “Aside from a few emergency and auction filing systems, all other Commission electronic filing systems will be unavailable to the public until normal agency operations resume,” said the FCC Notice.

ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (ARRL VEC) Manager Maria Somma, AB1FM, said the FCC systems appeared to go off-line around 1 PM Eastern time on Wednesday, and are redirecting to the Public Notice. This means the FCC will not be processing any amateur radio license applications during the shutdown, which includes individual, club, and exam session (new and upgrade) applications.

“But ARRL Volunteer Examiners should continue giving exam sessions,” said Somma. “Keep doing what you’re doing. Keep serving new and upgrade candidates for amateur radio licenses.” Somma also urged that Volunteer Examiners continue to promptly forward session results from their exams to the ARRL VEC.

“Please do not hold your session results. Send your sessions to us, and ARRL VEC will continue to queue all applications as they are received. Once the federal government reopens, ARRL VEC will promptly resume submitting applications to the FCC for processing. So, keep sending sessions to the ARRL VEC.”

The FCC’s shutdown notice indicated that CORES registration system would remain available for certain activities, but New Registrations are currently not being accepted. This means that new applicants cannot register for an FRN. This has created a temporary barrier for individuals who wish to take an amateur radio exam but do not yet have an FRN. Existing users can still log in and access their accounts and applicants who already have an FRN can test without issue.

Temporary Testing Procedure Without an FRN:

Given the current situation, ARRL VEC will temporarily allow testing without an FRN (FCC Registration Number), with the understanding that:

1. The applicant would take the exam and receive a CSCE (Certificate of Successful Completion of Examination).

2. Once CORES resumes issuing new registrations, the applicant would:

Register for an FRN.

Contact the coordinating VEC with their FRN.

with their FRN. The VEC will submit their application to the FCC.

In the ExamTools system candidates without an FRN should:

1. Use '0000000000' (ten zeros), then select "I don't have an FRN".

2. Complete the session registration.

CSCEs will be issued to successful candidates.

For teams using paper exams:

Candidates without an FRN should leave the FRN field blank on all forms.

CSCEs will be issued to successful candidates.

This approach will preserve momentum for new licensees and avoid delays in testing.

Note: Other VEC organizations may also offer similar alternative testing methods. Please check with them directly for their specific procedures.

Please continue to check the ARRL website for updates as they become available.

The FCC's Universal Licensing System (ULS) databases are also currently unavailable to the public. ULS and related systems (like the License Manager, License Search, Application Search, etc.) are not accessible during the shutdown. Users cannot file applications with the FCC, or access license data, including address information.

To find an amateur radio exam session, please visit www.arrl.org/find-an-exam. For a list of VE Teams that offer Online Exam Sessions, go to www.arrl.org/online-exam-session.

About the ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (ARRL VEC)

The ARRL VEC program has a long standing tradition of serving the Amateur Radio Service and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with integrity and expertise. As the largest VEC in the nation, the ARRL VEC operates as a knowledgeable information source for a wide-range of licensing services and issues. The ARRL VEC supports nearly 30,000 ARRL-accredited Volunteer Examiners (VEs) who support the amateur radio community by offering exam opportunities.