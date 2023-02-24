The Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program is seeking formal and informal educational institutions and organizations, either individually or working together, to host an amateur radio contact with a crew member on board the International Space Station (ISS).



ARISS anticipates the contact will be held between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Crew scheduling and ISS orbits will determine the exact contact dates. To maximize these radio contact opportunities, ARISS is looking for organizations that will draw large numbers of participants and integrate the radio contact into a well-developed education plan.



The deadline to submit a proposal is March 31, 2023. Proposal information and more details, such as expectations, proposal guidelines, and the proposal form, can be found at https://www.ariss.org/apply-to-host-an-ariss-contact.html.



An ARISS introductory webinar will be held March 1, 2023, at 8:00 PM EST. The Eventbrite link to sign up for the free webinar is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ariss-proposal-webinar-for-spring-2023-proposal-window-registration-515706320487.



ARISS is a cooperative venture of international amateur radio societies and the space agencies that support the ISS. The United States sponsors are ARRL, the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation (AMSAT), Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC), NASA's Space Communications and Navigation program (SCaN), and the ISS National Lab Space Station Explorers (SSE).