The Service Academies Radio Group (SARG) was recently formed for alumni and amateur radio operators who are interested in the five U.S military academies.



William Curry, W5CQ, founder and net control operator for the SARG Net, said two months ago there was a new interest in forming a group and net. He noticed that only one military academy, West Point, W2KGY, was still operating a club station. At one time, every military academy had an operating club station.



"The club stations at the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Maritime Academy all have been off the air for some time," said Curry. "But we now have 50 new members, all who are interested in promoting amateur radio at all of the academies."



The SARG net meets every Thursday at 2200 UTC on 7.280 MHz, and every Saturday at 1600 UTC on 14.338 MHz. All amateur radio operators, whether they are veterans, or just have an interest in the military or history of the academies, are invited.



Curry has been licensed since 1950 and holds an Amateur Extra-class license. He is also an ARRL Life Member.



For additional information about the SARG Net, contact Curry at w5cq@arrl.net.