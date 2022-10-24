The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) will be conducting their largest experiment and research campaign from October 19 - 28, 2022. Amateur radio operators are invited to listen and participate.

The research will last for 10 days and include 13 experiments, with transmissions taking place between 1400 - 0600 UTC daily. The transmission experiments include moon bounce, Jupiter bounce, HF ocean scatter, and ionosphere satellite interactions. Amateur radio operators are being asked to monitor the times of the transmissions and signal quality. Reports can be filed electronically, and a special QSL card will be sent for participation.

This will be the most scientifically diverse campaign ever conducted at HAARP. Particularly notable experiments include a first-of-its-kind attempt to bounce a signal off of Jupiter, investigation into possible causes of the airglow phenomenon known as STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement), and testing the feasibility of using radio transmissions to measure the interiors of near-Earth asteroids.

"The October research campaign is our largest and most diverse to date, with researchers and citizen scientists collaborating from across the globe," said HAARP Program Manager Jessica Matthews.

The number of experiments is the highest so far under the 5-year, $9.3 million grant awarded last year by the National Science Foundation to establish the Subauroral Geophysical Observatory at HAARP. The observatory's purpose is to explore of Earth's upper atmosphere and geospace environment.

An overview of all of the experiments can be found at the HAARP website.

See the following document (PDF) for a more detailed listing of the experiments and technical data.

Participating amateur radio operators can request a QSL card and send reception reports to HAARP, P.O. Box 271, Gakona, AK 99586.

HAARP is a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere. Operation of the research facility was transferred from the US Air Force to the University of Alaska Fairbanks on August 11, 2015, allowing HAARP to continue with exploration of ionospheric phenomenology via a land-use cooperative research and development agreement.