“Partners: Integrated and Prepared” is the theme for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, the world’s largest international military maritime exercise, which began June 27, and will come to a close on August 1. Conducted from Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, the exercise encompasses many islands in the Hawaiian chain.

The event included 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft, and more than 25,000 personnel, including amateur radio operators working with health care facilities.

The amateur radio portion of the exercise has been completed. ARRL Assistant Section Manager and State Government Liaison Michael Miller, KH6ML, said 36 amateur radio operators from Hawaii volunteered to demonstrate the value of amateur radio in emergency preparedness and response.

“It turned out very good,” said Miller. “Some of hospitals, staff and administrators involved had their first experience with amateur radio. The operators were able to blend their skills using public service radios, satellite phones, as well as amateur radio.”

Miller pointed out that hospitals on the smaller islands don’t usually have a fulltime communications officer so working with amateur radio gives them experience for future emergencies. The amateurs worked with Health Comm Hawaii which provides amateur radio communications to health care associations in Hawaii during emergencies and disasters.

“Health Comm Hawaii really needs 100 more operators for backup and to build skill sets through monthly exercises,” Miller added.

Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and RIMPAC 2024 Combined Task Force (CTF) commander, said the Rim of the Pacific exercise has grown over the years to be the world’s largest and premier joint combined maritime training opportunity. “The exercise’s purpose is to build relationships, to enhance interoperability and proficiency and, ultimately, contribute to the peace and stability in the vitally-important Indo-Pacific region.”

Many of the volunteers participating in RIMPAC 2024 are also members of other vital emergency communication groups, such as Amateur Radio Emergency Service®(ARES®), Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES), and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).