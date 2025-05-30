Hurricane season begins on Sunday, June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts this season to be above-normal in activity, citing above-average Atlantic Ocean temperatures. The scientists say the season will likely produce between 13 and 19 named storms, including 3 – 5 major hurricanes.

Amateur radio provides a robust toolset, a trained volunteer corps, and durable infrastructure for emergency preparedness. There are several ham radio nets that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) relies on to inform forecasts through surface observations made by the volunteer operators.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® encourages all amateurs to participate in the Hurricane Watch Net, the VOIP Weather Net and others that provide support and information via WX4NHC, the amateur radio station at the NHC. ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, says each ham’s individual observations can make all the difference in a critical situation. “We know of stories from hurricanes in the past where a report from a ham radio station changed the forecast for landfall and impact by the NHC. We are also aware of information being shared of people being trapped and were able to get assistance to those victims after the storm.” Amateur radio operators provide an important tool before, during and after a storm. The Hurricane Watch Net is hosting a special operating event to mark its 60th anniversary on June 7 – 8.

ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX, says recent storms underscore the value of amateur radio When All Else Fails®. “During Hurricane Helene, it was the volunteer hams who jumped into action to relay health and welfare information. As mountainsides washed away, the repeaters on top were still working. Licensed amateur radio operators took to the air using their own equipment to provide a link of important information that no other means could. During Hurricane Ian, a ham saved lives on Sanibel Island by providing emergency crews the information they needed to rescue a family from rising flood waters.”

ARES at NVOAD ahead of Hurricane Season

ARRL’s Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) program provides a framework for volunteer groups to integrate with served agencies in their local communities to use the value of the Amateur Radio Service before and during times of crisis. Last week, ARES was represented by Johnston at the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) conference in Louisville, Kentucky. Johnston met with leaders of dozens of organizations to raise awareness and build relationships. “Blue skies are the time to build bridges and make plans. Many groups have used ham radio for years, but it’s always encouraging to share information with people who may not understand the capabilities and value ham radio provides,” he said. Johnston was also a speaker last month at the amateur radio workshop at the National Hurricane Conference.