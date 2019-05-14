Amateur Radio Roundtable and host Tom Medlin, W5KUB, will be back at Dayton Hamvention to livestream the activity and action before, during, and after the May 17 – 19 event. Amateur Radio Roundtable’s show coverage will go live on Thursday, May 16 and continue through the weekend. “This is a big event and we have viewers in about 150 countries,” Medlin said. “Astronaut Doug Wheelock, KF5BOC, will join us again for the 7th year as cohost. Join in the live chat room. More information is on the W5KUB Facebook group.