Amateur radio operators serve their communities across the United States in many ways, before and When All Else Fails®. Using their skills as communicators, their personal equipment, and the Amateur Radio Service, the “hams” provide a needed boost to public safety radio systems.

The 47th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, held on October 12, 2025, featured 55,000 runners from around the world. And, for this 17th year, a team of 155 amateur radio operators from 6 states assisted the 2000 medical personnel volunteering for the event.

Amateur radio operators were partnered with the medical teams to help coordinate responses, arrange for re-supplies, and provide situational awareness for the organizers.

About 60% of the amateur radio teams come from local clubs and they train their own people. There are 5 local radio clubs that have repeaters in tall buildings throughout the city to help reach some of the far ends of the course, but also deployed were 5 portable UHF repeaters, in Grant Park and in other select places where there was a need for backup resources. Organizers wanted to make sure every team had at least three ways to reach the Forward Command tent in Grant Park.

One hundred ham radio operators were stationed at the 20 course medical tents and one medical hub. They supported the medical teams and communicated their requests for transport, supplies or other course-related information, using traditional radio channels. In the Forward Command tent, the hams had 10 net control operators and logging specialists. For several years, the Automatic Packet Reporting System (APRS) has been used to track some of the medical personnel in the Grant Park area. This has been a useful tool since the post-race scene is crowded with thousands of runners and friends. APRS was also used to help locate patients, medical teams, and amateur radio operators.

Medical Communications Lead Rob Orr, K9RST, said ham radio is important to the event, but is just one small component of a very complex event that requires 10,000 volunteers to be successful.

“Ham radio has a unique role and works alongside the other specialty service groups required to support an event of this magnitude. We are grateful to the hams who have shared their expertise, time, and resources over the years. This event has shown the public, the city officials, and the runners that ham radio is very much alive and doing well.”