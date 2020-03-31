Indonesia’s International Amateur Radio Union member-society ORARI reports the ham radio satellite LAPAN-A2 (IO-86) is being used to transmit a “fight coronavirus” message via APRS. The satellite’s text message is, “Stay Healthy, Stay at Home #LawanCorona (Fight Coronavirus).” Sonny Dwi Harsono, YD1SCC, a researcher the Center for Satellite Technology Development, has explained that including the APRS text message was a form of support for government policies on social distancing in Indonesia.

To date, the message has been received by dozens of ORARI members throughout Indonesia, Harsono said.

Eventually, he said, plans call for trying to distribute the message via IO-86 every 100 minutes under certain conditions. Technical details are being worked out. Harsono pointed out that government messages about COVID-19 could also be transmitted via the satellite. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via AMSAT-UK