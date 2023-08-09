The 2023 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) will take place on Sunday, October 29 in Washington, D.C., and Arlington County, Virginia at 7:55 AM EDT. The MCM Ham Volunteers team is looking for 150 amateur radio operators to support the event by providing racecourse situation reports.

The Marine Corps Marathon, also known as the People's Marathon, expects to support more than 29,000 runners at this year's event.

Amateurs can register to volunteer at www.hamcommunity.com/mcm-register.

The mission of the MCM is to showcase physical fitness and generate community goodwill to promote the high standards and discipline of the Marine Corps. Annually ranked as one of the largest marathons in the US and the world, the MCM has been recognized as the "Best Marathon in the Mid Atlantic," "Best for Families," and "Best for Beginners."