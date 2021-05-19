Starting on June 29, all applications filed with the FCC must include an email address for FCC correspondence. After receipt of the initial announcement that all future applications would require an email address, ARRL was concerned for the privacy of its members and requested that amateurs’ email addresses not be made public. This week, the FCC agreed, stating in an email to ARRL counsel that it will continue to “mask” amateurs’ email addresses from public view in the Universal Licensing System (ULS). The FCC will use the email address supplied by amateurs to correspond with applicants, including to send a link to the official electronic copy of the license when an application is granted.

The FCC is transitioning to fully electronic correspondence and no longer mails hard-copy licenses. Amateurs are able to view, download, and print their official license grant, using the ULS. When a license is first granted, each applicant will receive an email with a direct link to the license. Although the link expires in 30 days, the license itself will remain available in the ULS and may be downloaded at any time by signing into the licensee’s account using their FCC Registration Number (FRN) and password.

On or after June 29, a valid email address must be provided with each application, and must be kept current by filing a modification application as necessary. Under the amended Section 97.23, “The email address must be an address where the grantee can receive electronic correspondence. Revocation of the station license or suspension of the operator license may result when correspondence from the FCC is returned as undeliverable because the grantee failed to provide the correct email address.”

Applicants lacking an email address should consider using the email address of a friend or family member on their FCC applications.

Reminder: Due to changes the FCC has made to its licensing system, starting today, Thursday, May 20, all amateur exam applicants must provide their FRN to the Volunteer Examiners (VEs) before taking an amateur exam. Prospective new FCC licensees will be required to obtain an FRN before the examination and provide that number to the VEs on the Form 605 license application. An FCC instructional video provides step-by-step instructions on how to obtain an FRN through the FCC’s COmmission REgistration System (CORES).

The FRN is used afterward by the applicant to download the official license document from the FCC’s Universal Licensing System (ULS), to upgrade a license, apply for a vanity call sign, and to submit administrative updates (such as address and email changes) and renewal applications.