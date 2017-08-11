The American Legion Amateur Radio Club (TALARC) station K9TAL in Indianapolis will operate special event station N9V on Saturday, November 11, 1800-2400 UTC, to commemorate Veterans’ Day. N9V will be on the air from the K9TAL radio room at American Legion National Headquarters in Indianapolis to celebrate and reflect upon the service and sacrifices of US Armed Forces veterans.

Look for N9V on or around 7.225 and 14.275 MHz (SSB); on the 147.315 K9DC repeater; on IRLP 9735, and the EchoLink *CrossRds* conference node. Those who experience difficulty hearing or being heard by N9V may be able to check in via relay through TALARC members Everett Bollin, WA3DVO, in Maryland on or about 7.225 MHz (SSB) or Bill Huntimer, KI0CW, in South Dakota, on or about 14:275 MHz (SSB). Both relay stations will operate certain hours on both bands as primary net control stations. Other American Legion radio amateurs also may be available to relay messages.

If your American Legion post has an Amateur Radio club station and would like to participate as an assistant net control station, contact Bill Sloan, NZ9S.

A full-color certificate and QSL card will be sent to all radio amateurs who contact N9V by any means. Send a 9 × 12 SASE to The American Legion Amateur Radio Club, 700 N Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204. For more information, contact TALARC or visit the club’s website.