AMSAT 2017 Annual Meeting and Space Symposium Issues Second Call for Papers

09/19/2017

The AMSAT 2017 Annual Meeting and Space Symposium has issued a second call for papers. The event takes place the weekend of October 27-29 in Reno, Nevada.

AMSAT invites proposals for papers, symposium presentations, and poster presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the Amateur Satellite community. Tentative presentation titles are requested as soon as possible, with final copy due by October 6 for inclusion in the printed proceedings.

Send abstracts and papers to Dan Schultz, N8FGV. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via Dan Schultz, N8FGV

 



