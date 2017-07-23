AMSAT-NA is seeking papers and poster presentation for its 2017 AMSAT Annual Meeting and Space Symposium, set for October 27-29 at the Silver Legacy Resort in Reno, Nevada. Proposals for papers, symposium presentations, and poster presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the Amateur Radio satellite community.

AMSAT requests tentative presentation titles as soon as possible. Papers must be submitted by October 6 for inclusion in the printed proceedings. Send abstracts and papers to Dan Schultz, N8FGV. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service