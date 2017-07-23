ARRL

Secure Site Login

News

AMSAT 2017 Space Symposium Issues First Call for Papers

07/23/2017

AMSAT-NA is seeking papers and poster presentation for its 2017 AMSAT Annual Meeting and Space Symposium, set for October 27-29 at the Silver Legacy Resort in Reno, Nevada. Proposals for papers, symposium presentations, and poster presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the Amateur Radio satellite community.

AMSAT requests tentative presentation titles as soon as possible. Papers must be submitted by October 6 for inclusion in the printed proceedings. Send abstracts and papers to Dan Schultz, N8FGV. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News