AMSAT® is hosting AMSAT Academy on May 14, the day before Dayton Hamvention®. This is a unique opportunity to learn about amateur radio in space and working FM, linear transponder, and digital satellites currently in orbit. AMSAT Academy will be held Thursday, May 14, from 9 AM until 5 PM at the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA) Clubhouse, 6619 Bellefontaine Road, Dayton, Ohio.

The $85 registration fee includes a full day of instruction, designed for both beginners and advanced amateur radio satellite operators, and taught by some of the most accomplished AMSAT operators; a digital copy of Getting Started with Amateur Satellites, 2020 edition (a $15 value); a 1-year AMSAT Basic Membership ($44 value); a pizza buffet lunch, and an invitation to the Thursday night AMSAT get together at Ticket Pub and Eatery in Fairborn.

Register at the AMSAT Store by May 8. — AMSAT News Service via AMSAT Vice President — User Services