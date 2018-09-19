AMSAT-NA has announced that Tom Clark, K3IO; Mark Hammond, N8MH, and Bruce Paige, KK5DO, have won new 2-year terms on the AMSAT Board of Directors. The First Alternate is Peter Portanova, W2JV. The Second Alternate is Scott Harvey, KA7FVV. Both will serve 1-year terms. The results of the voting, with 698 ballots cast, were: Tom Clark, K3IO, 574; Mark Hammond, N8MH, 507; Bruce Paige, KK5DO, 402, Peter Portanova, W2JV, 359, and Scott Harvey, KA7FVV, 176. — Thanks to AMSAT-NA Manager Martha Saragovitz and AMSAT Secretary Clayton Coleman, W5PFG