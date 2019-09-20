As a result of the 2019 AMSAT Board of Directors election, Jerry Buxton, N0JY; Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA; Patrick Stoddard, WD9EWK; and Michelle Thompson, W5NYV, were elected by the AMSAT membership to serve for 2 years. The First Alternate is Brennan Price, N4QX. The Second Alternate is Howie Defelice, AB2S. Both will serve 1-year terms.

Total number of votes cast was 1,052 (892 electronic plus 160 paper), with the tally as follows:

Michelle Thompson, W5NYV, 675 votes

Patrick Stoddard, WD9EWK, 585 votes

Jerry Buxton, N0JY, 526 votes

Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, 515 votes

Brennan Price, N4QX, 480 votes

Howie Defelice, AB2S, 435 votes

Paul Stoetzer, N8HM, 399 votes

Johns, WE4B, 366 votes.

— Thanks to AMSAT Secretary Clayton Coleman, W5PFG