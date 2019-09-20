ARRL

Secure Site Login

News

AMSAT Announces 2019 Board of Directors Election Results

09/20/2019

As a result of the 2019 AMSAT Board of Directors election, Jerry Buxton, N0JY; Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA; Patrick Stoddard, WD9EWK; and Michelle Thompson, W5NYV, were elected by the AMSAT membership to serve for 2 years. The First Alternate is Brennan Price, N4QX. The Second Alternate is Howie Defelice, AB2S. Both will serve 1-year terms.

Total number of votes cast was 1,052 (892 electronic plus 160 paper), with the tally as follows:

  • Michelle Thompson, W5NYV, 675 votes
  • Patrick Stoddard, WD9EWK, 585 votes
  • Jerry Buxton, N0JY, 526 votes
  • Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, 515 votes
  • Brennan Price, N4QX, 480 votes
  • Howie Defelice, AB2S, 435 votes
  • Paul Stoetzer, N8HM, 399 votes
  • Johns, WE4B, 366 votes.

— Thanks to AMSAT Secretary Clayton Coleman, W5PFG



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News