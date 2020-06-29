AMSAT Announces 2020 Board of Directors Candidates
The following candidates for seats on the AMSAT-NA Board of Directors have been found to have their membership in good standing and their nomination credentials in order:
- Howard DeFelice, AB2S
- Mark Hammond, N8MH
- Jeff Johns, WE4B
- Robert McGwier, N4HY
- Bruce Paige, KK5DO
- Paul Stoetzer, N8HM.
AMSAT will elect three voting members of the Board this year, with seats going to the three candidates receiving the greatest number of votes. Two alternates will be chosen, based on the next highest number of votes received.
Ballots will be mailed to AMSAT members by July 15. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via AMSAT Secretary Brennan Price, N4QX
