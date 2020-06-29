The following candidates for seats on the AMSAT-NA Board of Directors have been found to have their membership in good standing and their nomination credentials in order:

Howard DeFelice, AB2S

Mark Hammond, N8MH

Jeff Johns, WE4B

Robert McGwier, N4HY

Bruce Paige, KK5DO

Paul Stoetzer, N8HM.

AMSAT will elect three voting members of the Board this year, with seats going to the three candidates receiving the greatest number of votes. Two alternates will be chosen, based on the next highest number of votes received.

Ballots will be mailed to AMSAT members by July 15. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via AMSAT Secretary Brennan Price, N4QX