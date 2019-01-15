AMSAT has announced its 50th Anniversary Awards Program, to help celebrate 50 years of keeping Amateur Radio in space. Satellite and HF contacts can help participants to earn one of these awards:

50th Anniversary AMSAT OSCAR Satellite Communications Achievement Award

50th Anniversary AMSAT Satellite Friends of 50 Award

AMSAT on HF 50th Anniversary Award

The 50th anniversary AMSAT OSCAR Satellite Communications Achievement Award will be issued on one of the original goldenrod paper stock certificates and signed by AMSAT's founding President, Perry Klein, W3PK (ex-K3TJE). “With only 20 original certificates available, this award will certainly become a collector's item,” AMSAT said.

Complete details are on the AMSAT website. Awards cost $25, plus postage. Certificates will be sequentially numbered.

To receive the 50th Anniversary AMSAT Satellite Friends of 50 Award, work 50 stations on any satellite — with a limit of one contact per day — during 2019. Contacts may be made from various locations, as long as the operator uses his or her personal call sign (with any appropriate locators). This award is $15, plus postage. Complete details are on the AMSAT website.

To achieve the AMSAT on HF 50th Anniversary Award, work at least one AMSAT member on any HF band in any mode. Additional award levels are based on the number of AMSAT members you contact on the HF bands. Complete details are on the AMSAT website. — Thanks to Robert Bankston, KE4AL, AMSAT-NA Vice President of User Services