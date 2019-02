The 2019 AMSAT 50th Anniversary Symposium will take place on October 18 – 20 at the Hilton Arlington in Arlington, Virginia, next to Washington, DC. Connected to the Ballston Metro Station, the hotel offers easy access to the capital’s top tourist destinations, and tours will be available; it’s 6 miles from Reagan National Airport. The AMSAT Board of Directors will meet on October 16 – 17. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service