After counting the ballots, AMSAT has announced its Board of Directors. In order of votes received, Mark Hammond, N8MH (707); Paul Stoetzer, N8HM (703), and Bruce Paige, KK5DO (667), were elected as AMSAT Directors for terms ending in 2022. Stoetzer, a former Board member and current Executive Vice President, fills the seat being vacated by AMSAT veteran Tom Clark, W3IO. Howie DeFelice, AB2S (550), was elected as first alternate director, and Bob McGwier, N4HY (534), was elected as second alternate director for terms ending in 2021. Jeff Johns, WE4B, received 429 votes. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service