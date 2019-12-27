AMSAT CW Activity Day 2020 will take place on January 1, 2020 (UTC), sponsored by AMSAT. All radio amateurs are invited to participate in the annual event — in 2020 being held in memory of Larry Brown, W7LB, and Keith Pugh, W5IU. Participation is easy: Operate on CW through any Amateur Radio satellite on New Year’s Day. Straight keys or bugs are encouraged but not required. If you use AO-7, observe the QRP rules currently in effect for the 45-year-old satellite. — thanks to AMSAT Senior Advisor Ray Soifer, W2RS