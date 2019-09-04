The Automatic Packet Reporting System (APRS) payload on AMSAT-India’s AISAT-1 satellite is operational on 145.825 MHz following a successful April 1 launch on the PSLV-C45 mission. The payload was powered up on schedule over Europe, and AMSAT-India announced that DK3WN was able to digipeat through the satellite. AMSAT-India requests that radio amateurs use the payload and SatGates to feed the traffic.

The fourth stage of the PSLV rocket (PS4) will become an orbital platform in a 485-kilometer orbit hosting the APRS digipeater, an Automatic Identification System (AIS) from India’s space agency, ISRO, and an ionospheric analyzer from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). — Thanks to AMSAT News Service