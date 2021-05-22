AMSAT has put out a call for nominations for the 2021 AMSAT Board of Directors election, which will be held in the third quarter of the year. The seats of four incumbent Directors expire in 2021: Jerry Buxton, N0JY; Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA; Patrick Stoddard, WD9EWK, and Michelle Thompson, W5NYV. Up to two Alternate Directors may be elected for 1-year terms.

A valid nomination for Director must be in writing and requires either one AMSAT member-society or five individual members currently in good standing to nominate an AMSAT member. Written nominations, with the nominee’s name, call sign, and contact information, as well as the nominators’ names, call signs, and contact information, should be sent to AMSAT Secretary Jeff Davis, KE9V, 1909 S. Batavia Ave, Muncie, IN 47302-2044, with a copy to Executive Vice President Paul Stoetzer, N8HM.

AMSAT bylaws require that the nomination be written and in the form specified by the Secretary. The Secretary has elected to accept written nomination materials via mail or in electronic form, including email or electronic image of a paper document. Fax transmissions cannot be accepted.

Petitions must be received by the Secretary no later than June 15. The Secretary will verify the qualifications of candidates and nominating members or member-societies as petitions are received, and will notify candidates whether their nominations are in order by the end of June. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service