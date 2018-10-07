AMSAT has issued its first call for papers for its 2018 Annual Meeting and Space Symposium, set for November 2 – 4 at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Proposals for papers, symposium presentations, and poster presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the Amateur Satellite community. AMSAT requests a tentative presentation title as soon as possible.

Final copy must be submitted by October 15 for inclusion in the printed proceedings. Send abstracts and papers to Dan Schultz, N8FGV. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service